|
|
Betty Lou Holder
1940 ~ 2019
D'Iberville
Betty Lou Holder, 78, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 in D'Iberville.
Mrs. Holder was a native of Arab, AL, a resident of the coast since 1988 and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. She was a devoted wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Gertrude Downey Kelley.
Mrs. Holder's survivors include her husband of 57 years, Thomas L. Holder; her children, Kelley (Michael) Franklin, Vick (Selena) Holder and Thomas L. (Pam) Holder, Jr.; her sister, Mary Boling; and five grandchildren, Zachary, Alicia, Heather, Celena and Rachel.
A graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:30 pm.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 4, 2019