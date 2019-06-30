Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Betty Prestwood


1933 - 2019
Betty Prestwood Obituary
Betty L. Prestwood

1933 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Betty L. Prestwood, age 86, of Gulfport, passed away on June 28, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wessie and Mary Louise Long; her siblings, Verdace R. Canady, Huey P. Long, James B. Long, and Sandra Logan.

Survivors include her children, Curtis Prestwood (Barbara), Paula Cullinan (George), Kathy Hyatt (Michael), and Tammy Young (Ray); her siblings, Virginia E. Evans, Eugene W. Long, and Mary Huston; 9 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Prestwood was the founder and operated Leisure Lady for 10 years and she was an avid gardener. She enjoyed going to church and spending time with her family.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 12 – 2 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Finley Cemetery.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 30, 2019
