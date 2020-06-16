Betty Ruth Brooks
Betty Brooks Switzer

Gulfport

91, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. Visitation at 1pm and Service at 2pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport. Interment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.


Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
June 16, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
