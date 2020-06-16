Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Brooks Switzer



Gulfport



91, died Sunday, June 14, 2020. Visitation at 1pm and Service at 2pm on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport. Interment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.





