Betty Magdalene Summy
1928-2020
Gulfport
Betty Magdalene Summy, age 92, passed away of natural causes on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Gulfport.
Mrs. Summy was born in Waterloo, Iowa, and had been a resident of Gulfport for 67 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gulfport. Previously she had been a long-time parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth Summy; her mother and father, Nannette Trebon Thompson and Joseph Henry Thompson; her brother Joseph Thompson, Jr. (Peggy); and her two sisters, Rose Crowley (Keith) and Joanne Sims.
She is survived by four children, Becky Belanger (Roy), Sparks NV; Bruce Summy (Susan), Katy TX; Renee Moore (Gary), Biloxi MS; and Teresa Fish (Fred), Houston TX; nine grandchildren, Roy Belanger III (Heather), Damon Belanger (Michelle), Steve Summy (Annah Mary), Erica Summy Guillory (Josh), Erin Summy Martin (Lee), Dr. Russell Moore (Maria). Jeff Moore (Abby), Greg Moore (Alicia), and Clinton Fish (Jenna); and 19 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held by the family.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road Chapel in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 6, 2020.