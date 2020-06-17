Betty Switzer
1929 - 2020
Betty Brooks Switzer

1929-2020

Gulfport

Betty Brooks Switzer, 91, of Gulfport died Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Gulfport.

Mrs. Switzer was born in Leake County, MS and had been a long-time resident of Gulfport.

She was a member of Fernwood Baptist Church in Gulfport. Mrs. Switzer worked in the Display Department at Sears for 32 years before retiring in 1985.

Mrs. Switzer was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest R. Switzer; her parents, Arden A. and Mary Brooks; her brother, Arden A. Brooks, Jr; her sister, Mary Elizabeth Fowler; and her nephew, David B. Fowler.

She is survived by several nieces, great nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street,

Gulfport at 2:00 PM where friends may visit beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will be at Floral Hills Memorials Gardens.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
01:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
JUN
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
June 17, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
