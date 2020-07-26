Betty Bernice Tiegland
Betty Bernice Tiegland of Biloxi, MS was born on September 17, 1935 and passed away on July 22, 2020 at the age of 84.
She was born the youngest of seven children in the small community of Chariton, IA and was a longtime resident of Omaha, NE where she worked most of her adult life as a legal secretary for two corporate law practices. She was highly accomplished and greatly valued in her position and is where she made many of her lifelong friends. Betty 'retired' for the first time in 1996 and relocated to Las Vegas, NV to be closer to her son and first grandchild.
Betty moved with her family to Biloxi, MS in 1999 and came out of retirement for the first time to become the Slot Scheduling Clerk at the Beau Rivage Casino. After another unsuccessful attempt at retirement, she took a position as a Payroll Clerk at the IP Casino where she worked until 2010 when she decided to spend more time with her grandchildren.
She had multiple interests throughout her life including gardening, guitar music, arts & crafts, bowling, coin & stamp collecting, was an absolutely voracious reader and a huge Nebraska Cornhuskers Football Fan. (How About Those Huskers!?) She also found time to be a Cub Scout Den Mother and Baseball coach.
Betty was also a lifelong member of the Baptist Church and treasured her relationship with God.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jessie Moore (Van Note), her father, Jess Moore, brothers, Philip & Leonard and sisters, Louise Udvardy, Helen Kurovski and Francis Moore.
Survivors include her sisters, Marjorie Agan & Gladys Kramer, her son, David Tiegland, daughter-in-law, Danette Tiegland, granddaughters, Jessica & Samantha Tiegland as well as many nieces & nephews.
Betty's life will be celebrated with memorial services in Biloxi, MS & Chariton, IA to be arranged at a later date.
The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
