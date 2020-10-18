Beverly Pippin Grace
1942-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Beverly Frances Pippin Grace, 77, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2020. She was born on Christmas Day of 1942 in Mobile, Alabama. Learning to love adventure at an early age, she spent her younger years enjoying the outdoors in Chatom, Alabama before moving to Canton, Mississippi just in time to start High School. She played the piccolo in the Canton High School band.
After attending MSCW she went on a double date with Jim Grace and another chap. Sometime during the night, the friends switched dates, after which she was never separated from the love of her life, Jim Grace. They had a quick courtship and were married 6 months later in December 1964 in Canton. She and Jim started their lives together in a tiny on-campus apartment while Jim attended medical school at Ole Miss in Jackson. After Jim graduated medical school, he joined the US Navy and the young family moved to Virginia, Maryland, New Orleans and finally settled in Ocean Springs in 1977.
Beverly passed her love of cooking, adventure, and travel along to all of her family. The young family camped, hiked and boated from Maryland to Maine. Once they moved to Ocean Springs, Beverly and Jim opened his medical office in town. She was instrumental in helping build his practice. Jim and Beverly worked very hard during this time and adventure took a back seat – for at least 50 weeks out of the year. But those special two weeks in August she gathered the family together on the most amazing journeys – from visiting caverns, to Mayan ruins, to beautiful deserted beaches in the Caribbean. She made sure every day was filled with excitement.
Once her children had flown the coop, she seriously took up golf. She enjoyed many days playing golf and cards with their many friends at Pine Island Golf Course. Eventually, continuing their golfing adventures in Gulf Hills. The empty-nesters began traveling again. They visited their children in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Georgia and Florida. They played golf all over the world - their travels took them across the United States, through Europe, Egypt, Australia and Bali. Beverly not only collected unique art from all over the world, but brought home many new cooking styles and flavors. She was an amazing cook and could throw a kick-ass party.
Around town, she was active in several Mardi Gras groups, including Bilikins and Revelers. Beverly was most fortunate in life to have married her best friend, but was also blessed to have a wonderful group of ladies that met weekly around town for Martini Nights for at least 25 years. Those ladies stood by her as she was slowly stolen from her loved ones by the horrible disease, Lewy Body Dementia.
Beverly and Jim were married for 55 years. Jim succumbed to melanoma in July, and Beverly passed away peacefully at home, a mere two months later, with her daughters by her side. The family would like to thank Judy Herrington and Marta Williams for all of their love and support while Beverly slipped away from all that was familiar to her. Hospice of Light provided incredible care during her last few weeks, in particular, the family would like to thank Natasha, for her loving care. A personal thanks to Clara Triolo, who helped her have a peaceful transition. The family will have a celebration of life for Jim and Beverly Grace on their 56th anniversary this December on their slice of heaven on the bayou in Ocean Springs. Many drinks will be shared at the Armadillo Bar, where they entertained so many, over the past 38 years.
Beverly is survived by her son, Jim (Martha), her daughters, Petey and Cassie, and five wonderful grandchildren, Siri, Sabrina, & Karson Grace and Quinn & Darcy Zala. She is also survived by her siblings Doris Benson, Shelley Elmore and Frank Pippin.
She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Jim Grace and her parents, Frank and Nellie Rae Pippin.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Organization at https://www.lbda.org/
. For more information on Lewy Body Dementia watch https://www.robinswishfilm.com/
.
