Beverly Williams Kovacevich
1928 - 2019
D'Iberville
Beverly Williams Kovacevich, 91, went home to her Heavenly Father, surrounded by her loving family, Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Beverly was born July 5, 1928, in Biloxi, and was a lifelong resident of Point Cadet, where she was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She attended St. Michael Elementary School and graduated from Sacred Heart Academy.
Beverly was married to the late Ivan "Pancho" Kovacevich. She was the mother of three sets of twins and three single children. She was active in every aspect of their lives. Beverly was known for her devotion to her faith, family, and friends. Her love and kindness impacted everyone she met.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan "Pancho" Kovacevich; her parents, Carroll and Ophelia Williams; and her brothers, Marion and Ronald Williams.
She is survived by her brother, Glenn Williams; and her nine children, Carroll Kovacevich, Ivan Kovacevich (Debra), Beverly Forehand, Michael Kovacevich, Maria Vollmuth (Jay), Laurie Kuluz (Kurt), Bobby Kovacevich, Jeffrey Kovacevich (Vonda), and Porfi Stokes (Buddy). She was dearly loved by many, including twenty-two grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Visitation will be held at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue Biloxi, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. A celebration Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church; visitation 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park. After the services, a celebration of life will be held at the Slavonian Lodge.
We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Ben Cheney and Nurse Becky, as well as Dr. Eva Magiros and her staff for the exceptional care provided to our mother, Beverly. We are also beyond grateful for Notre Dame Hospice and the compassion shown to our mother and family by nurse, Christine.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Bishops' Memorial Garden and Cemetery, in care of the Diocese of Biloxi, 1790 Popps Ferry Road, Biloxi, MS, 39532. Memorials can also be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, 177 1st Street, Biloxi, MS 39533.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 1, 2019