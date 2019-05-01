|
|
Beverly Favrot Himel Rafferty
1960 ~ 2019
Pass Christian
Beverly Favrot Himel Rafferty passed away in the loving arms of her husband, James, early Saturday morning.
Her father, Thorn Himel, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Charlotte and Bebe; mother, Beverly Himel; sister, Charlotte Himel; brothers, Thorn and Neil Himel; a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a legion of close friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5 pm, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Pass Christian followed by her burial in Live Oak Cemetery and a then a celebration of life party at their family home. Guests are asked to dress colorfully in Bev's honor.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stand Up To Cancer – SU2C.org.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 1, 2019