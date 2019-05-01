Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Beverly Rafferty Obituary
Beverly Favrot Himel Rafferty

1960 ~ 2019

Pass Christian

Beverly Favrot Himel Rafferty passed away in the loving arms of her husband, James, early Saturday morning.

Her father, Thorn Himel, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Charlotte and Bebe; mother, Beverly Himel; sister, Charlotte Himel; brothers, Thorn and Neil Himel; a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a legion of close friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 5 pm, Friday, May 3, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Pass Christian followed by her burial in Live Oak Cemetery and a then a celebration of life party at their family home. Guests are asked to dress colorfully in Bev's honor.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stand Up To Cancer – SU2C.org.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd., Long Beach, is serving the family and a full tribute may be viewed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 1, 2019
