Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Beverly Renee' Callegari Weier Obituary
Beverly "Renee" Callegari Weier

St. Martin

Beverly "Renee" Callegari Weier, 52, of St. Martin, MS went to meet our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Oschner's Hospital in New Orleans, LA.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis "Bud" Weier.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Ashlee Leonardi (Barry), Lauren Taranto (fiance, Josh Lepoma), and Chelsi Birthrong (Charles).

She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Kaiden Taranto, Noah Edmond, Randy Russell, Riley Leonardi, and Remi Lynn Taranto.

She is also survived by her parents, Terral and Beverly Callegari, Sr.; brothers and sister-in-law, Terral "Boots" Callegari, Jr. and wife Licia, and Todd Callegari and wife Carol.

Also to cherish her memories are nephews, Anthony, Chad, and Logan Callegari, along with, Jason, Charles and Michael Cummings.

Renee's love in life was her grandchildren, especially when she was babysitting. She loved to dance and soon discovered that not only her children loved to dance, but her precious granddaughter, Remi Tolar, had that special talent too.

Renee kept her precious smile through the hard times knowing that her children and family would always be together to support each other.

Now she has to know how much we lover her as she joins Our Father in Heaven.

May she dance with the Angels on High.

Visitation to be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Southern MS Funeral Services, 6631 Washington Ave from 2:30pm - 4:00pm with a service to begin at 4:00pm .
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
