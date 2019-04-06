The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Francis Seelos Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Francis Seelos Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Biloxi City Cemetery.
Beverly Trahan


1945 - 2019
Beverly Trahan Obituary
Beverly Jean "Bev" Trahan

1945 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Beverly Jean "Bev" Trahan, 73, of Biloxi, MS passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Gulfport.

Bev enjoyed living in Biloxi her entire life and was a graduate of Sacred Heart Girls High School. She worked for Mr. P.G. Murphy and also worked for many years at the Biloxi Port Commission.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ozea Trahan; her brother, Pat Trahan; her sister, Elda (Tom) McGill; her nephew, Kenneth Trahan; and her Godchild, Cara Kostmayer.

Bev's survivors include her sisters, Susan (Sonny) Fountain and Alice (Frank) Curtis; her sister-in-law, Eula Trahan; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made in Bev's memory to Blessed Francis Seelos Catholic Church, 360 Lameuse St., Biloxi, MS 39530 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Francis Seelos Catholic Church on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
