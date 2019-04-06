Beverly Jean "Bev" Trahan



1945 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Beverly Jean "Bev" Trahan, 73, of Biloxi, MS passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Gulfport.



Bev enjoyed living in Biloxi her entire life and was a graduate of Sacred Heart Girls High School. She worked for Mr. P.G. Murphy and also worked for many years at the Biloxi Port Commission.



She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ozea Trahan; her brother, Pat Trahan; her sister, Elda (Tom) McGill; her nephew, Kenneth Trahan; and her Godchild, Cara Kostmayer.



Bev's survivors include her sisters, Susan (Sonny) Fountain and Alice (Frank) Curtis; her sister-in-law, Eula Trahan; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made in Bev's memory to Blessed Francis Seelos Catholic Church, 360 Lameuse St., Biloxi, MS 39530 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Francis Seelos Catholic Church on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019