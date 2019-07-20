|
|
Bill Franklin Richman
Dec 17, 1945 - July 14, 2019
Griffin
Mr. Bill Franklin Richman, age 73 of Griffin, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Mr. Richman was born on December 17, 1945 in High Point, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his parents, George Evans Richman and Adalyn Holder Richman; his wife, Lillian V. Richman. He is a veteran of the United States Navy, loved his family and playing golf. Survivors include his daughters, Marie Woodward and husband Chris; Anita Chavous and husband Emory; grandchildren, Bailey Williams, Lane Woodward, Taylor Woodward, Kristen McKinley, Kellie McKinley; brother, Phil Richman and wife Beth. A visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. No formal service will be held at this time. Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements. Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Bill Richman by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 20, 2019