Billee Marie Badorek



1942 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Billee Marie Badorek, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.



She was born in Kalamazoo, MI to Ira and Hazel Marker and has been a resident of Ocean Springs for over 50 years. She is a member of the Jackson County Bowlers Association Hall of Fame. She also traveled extensively in her lifetime and has visited or lived in every state in our country.



She is survived by her husband, Lynn Badorek; five children, Chris Carl (Kim) of Tucumcari, NM, Charlie Badorek (Deena) of Portland, OR, Tina Butler (Howard) of Ocean Springs, Corky Braun (Jimmy) of Lucedale, and Mike Badorek (Cheryl) of Bella Vista, AR; three sisters, Carol Davis (CL), Dixie Mattison (Jeff), Sue Hall (Bobby); 18 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. West Jackson County.



An online obituary may be viewed and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com