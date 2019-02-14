Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billee Badorek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billee Badorek


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billee Badorek Obituary
Billee Marie Badorek

1942 ~ 2019

Ocean Springs

Billee Marie Badorek, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.

She was born in Kalamazoo, MI to Ira and Hazel Marker and has been a resident of Ocean Springs for over 50 years. She is a member of the Jackson County Bowlers Association Hall of Fame. She also traveled extensively in her lifetime and has visited or lived in every state in our country.

She is survived by her husband, Lynn Badorek; five children, Chris Carl (Kim) of Tucumcari, NM, Charlie Badorek (Deena) of Portland, OR, Tina Butler (Howard) of Ocean Springs, Corky Braun (Jimmy) of Lucedale, and Mike Badorek (Cheryl) of Bella Vista, AR; three sisters, Carol Davis (CL), Dixie Mattison (Jeff), Sue Hall (Bobby); 18 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. West Jackson County.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.