Billie Jo Akins
1936 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Billie Jo Akins, age 84, was called to Heaven on September 13,2020.
Billie Jo was born in St. Louis, MO on July 14, 1936. She met and married Lorenzo M. Akins and dedicated her life as a wife and mother as she followed him through his military career of over Forty years. She was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.
Billie Jo and her family settled in the St. Martin area in 1970 where she raised her five children.
Billie Jo was dedicated to her volunteer work through the Oswald L. Fayard VFW Post 6731 in D'iberville and the VFW Post 2434 in Biloxi. She was a life-long member of the Women's Auxiliary and served as President, Sr. and Jr. Vice President, Secretary, Conductress, and Guard. Mrs. Akins has over 5000 plus hours of volunteer service at the Biloxi VA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Virginia Kaysinger and Harry Kee Sr.; her husband, Lorenzo (Hotsy) M. Akins; her brothers, Jackie Kaysinger and Harry Kee Jr.; her sisters, Barbara, Junita, and Vera; her daughters, Diane (Bodie) Furr, Pamela Louise Akins and Debra Ann Rice; her granddaughter, Jennifer M. Tolito; and her grandson, Bobby Tolito.
Billie Jo is survived by her daughter and son, Cynthia Sue (Mike) Ferguson and Larry Ray Akins; her sisters, Bonnie (Steve) Donovan, Francis (Denny) Harrison and Patty (Roger) Wright; her sister-in-law, Cheryl Kaysinger; 14 grandchildren, Amanda Duncan, Kerri King- Moser, Cecilia (Chester) Hall, Shaun and Chris (Kristen) Tolito, Georgeann (John) Garner, Anthony Anselmo, BJ Nolph, Diana Holland, Nicole Long, Heather Akins, Danny and Jason; 28 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Southerncare Hospice for their care and love to bring comfort to Billie Jo and her family.
Funeral Services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until service time. A private interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
