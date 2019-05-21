Home

1942 - 2019
Billie Busby Johnson

November 17, 1942 - May 13, 2019

Gulfport

Billie Busby Johnson passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Billie leaves behind two loving children, Sheila Johnson Dodson and Michael Hoyte Johnson. Six grandchildren will miss their "Mimi": Matthew and Brooklyn Johnson-McDonald, Bianca and Chelsea Dodson, Brennan Johnson, and Hayley Stillwell. Billie also leaves five precious great-grandchildren: Landon, Dax, Rebekah, Emma, & Letty.

Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyte Chesley Johnson, her Mother, Laura May Busby, her daughter, Melanie Marie Johnson, and her brother, John Walter Busby.

Born in Clarksdale Mississippi, Billie met the love of her life, Hoyte Chesley, while attending Clarksdale High school. Billie attended the Mississippi University for Women, the 'W'. Hoyte and Billie married in 1961, and moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in early 1963. Billie was always proud of her Mississippi Delta heritage, but called the Coast home for 55+ years.

Billie was a Master "Home Maker"! She also worked for the Harrison County School system as a librarian at Orange Grove Middle for many years. Billie often served as the office manager and provided interior design guidance to clients at Hoyte's architectural and construction firm, Apex Building / Hoyte C. Johnson Inc.

The family would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Notre Dame Hospice. Special thanks to Billie's personal care nurse, Gail Dehghani-Sanich, for her expertise, compassion, and friendship.

A 'Celebration of Life' will be held at a future date to be determined.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 21, 2019
