Billie Lois Tynes Pierce

Billie Lois Tynes Pierce Obituary
Billie Lois Tynes Pierce

Poplarville

Billie Lois Tynes Pierce, passed away on August 30, 2019 at the age of 83, in Ocean Springs, MS surrounded by her family. Mrs. Pierce was a member of Serenity Missionary Baptist Church. She married Harvey Yvon Pierce on February 9, 1957 and they had one daughter, Debora. Billie Lois had a career in Banking and Accounting during Yvon's 21 year career in the United States Air Force. Later, she enjoyed a career in Real Estate until she retired to her home in Poplarville where she enjoyed her flowers, her sassy dog, Lucy and her mischievous cat, Pretty Boy. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Lucian Tynes and Mary Elizabeth Tynes, her brothers, Emmett Tynes, Dwight Tynes and J.S. Tynes and her sisters, Eunice Mitchell, Alene Montgomery and Mary Ester Kite. She is survived by her daughter, Debora Versiga and her husband Donnie, grandchildren, Donny Versiga, Michelle Worth and Brian Versiga and great -grandchildren, Cooper and Cierra Worth. She also has numerous nieces and nephews to cherish her memory. Funeral services for Billie will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 11:00 am, at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 315 Hwy 11 South, Poplarville, MS. Visitation will begin 2 hour prior to service. Brother Billy Reyer will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Rester Cemetery, Hwy 436, Angie, LA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralhomepoplarville.com for the Pierce family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
