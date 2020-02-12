The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS
Billy Edgerton


1928 - 2020
Billy Edgerton Obituary
Mr. Billy "Bill" Jack Edgerton

1928-2020

Wiggins, MS

Mr. Billy "Bill" Jack Edgerton, age 91, of Wiggins, MS passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.

Bill was born on November 17, 1928 in Arizona. He attained an Associates Degree in Business Management. Bill has poems registered with the American Poets Society. He served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed camping, making homemade knives, crabbing, and fishing.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Harold (Jack) and Clara Lee Edgerton; spouse, Mary Olive (Gable) Edgerton; children, Billie Dianne Gollott and Rita Denise Kneal; grandchildren, Stacy M. Pitalo and Gary Joe Beaugez, Jr; and great-grandson, Chance Beaugez. Survivors include his children, David and Darryl Edgerton and Debbie Waits; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-four great- grandchildren; and twenty-five great great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Success Community Center from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS is honored to help serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 12, 2020
