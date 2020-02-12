|
Mr. Billy "Bill" Jack Edgerton
1928-2020
Wiggins, MS
Mr. Billy "Bill" Jack Edgerton, age 91, of Wiggins, MS passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.
Bill was born on November 17, 1928 in Arizona. He attained an Associates Degree in Business Management. Bill has poems registered with the American Poets Society. He served in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed camping, making homemade knives, crabbing, and fishing.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Harold (Jack) and Clara Lee Edgerton; spouse, Mary Olive (Gable) Edgerton; children, Billie Dianne Gollott and Rita Denise Kneal; grandchildren, Stacy M. Pitalo and Gary Joe Beaugez, Jr; and great-grandson, Chance Beaugez. Survivors include his children, David and Darryl Edgerton and Debbie Waits; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-four great- grandchildren; and twenty-five great great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Success Community Center from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS is honored to help serve this family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 12, 2020