Billy Joe Hammett
1939--2020
Gulfport
Billy Joe Hammett, 80, passed away July 10, 2020, with his family by his side in Gulfport, MS.
He was born in Whitwell, TN.
Along with his brother Jimmy, Billy co-founded and ran Hammett's Auto Electric, a vital part of the city of Gulfport, until he retired. Billy was known and loved by many. He was a godly man who enjoyed singing hymns, attending church, and praying fervently. He was devoted to his wife and children. He enjoyed giving and helping others. He will be remembered for being a man of his word and standing his ground.
Billy was preceded in death by his sons, Terry and Victor Hammett; his parents and stepfather, Thomas Hammett, Minnie Morrison Hammett Andrus and William "Bill" Andrus; his sister, Shirley Robinson; and his brothers, Wesley Hammett and Donnie Andrus.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Gail Page Hammett; his children, David Hammett (Cathy), Kathy Armstrong (Richard), Troy Hammett (Trina); his daughters-in-law, Lisa Hammett and Vicki Hammett; his 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; his siblings, Betty Farve (Raymond), Ruth McCaleb, Linda Bosarge (Alfred), Jimmy Hammett (Carol), Buddy Hammett (Marilyn), Ronnie Andrus (Janice); and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Private funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family
