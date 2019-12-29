|
Billy Wayne Hayes
1929-2019
Biloxi
Bill Hayes, 90, of Biloxi, Mississippi, born February 4, 1929 in Flint, Michigan died September 10, 2019, surrounded by family and friends in Biloxi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy Fielder Hayes and Edna Bartholomew Hayes; his two brothers, Floyd and Rudy; and his wife of 60 years, Audrey, whom he loved and adored.
He is survived by 3 children, Debbie Gill (Rusty), Denise Duncan (Jim), and Donnie Hayes (Teresa); his 8 grandchildren; his 12 great grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Barbara Wood and Wanda Tarver.
The family would like to express a very special thank you to the many sitters/caregivers. You all showed so much compassion and love for our Dad. He loved you for it and we absolutely hold a special place in our hearts for you.
The funeral service with military honors will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, with a visitation from 10:00 AM until the service. Interment will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 29, 2019