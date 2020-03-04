|
|
Billy Jack Justice, Sr.
Ocean Springs
Billy Jack Justice, Sr. passed peacefully at home in the early hours of March 1, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS at the age of 70.
Billy is survived by his wife, Beverly; his children, Billy Jr., Barbara, and Earl, Sr.; his grandchildren, Ashley, Christin, Krystal, Raven, Earl, Jr., Destinee, Ciara, and Trever; as well as his great-grandchildren, Kaden, Aaron, and Kylie.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and grandson, Thomas.
Billy was born in November 15, 1949 in LA. He married the love of his life, Beverly on November 12, 1969. They raised 3 children in a home he built with his own love, sweat, and skill.
Billy was a jack-of-all trades and a master carpenter. He loved being outdoors, antique vehicles, and working with his hands. He was loved by many. He loved to make jokes and see people smile. He was lovingly nicknamed "Picky Nixon" by his mother-in-law. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by everyone whose life he touched.
Rest peacefully until we meet again.
Services will be held at Open Heart Christian Church in Vancleave, MS on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 4, 2020