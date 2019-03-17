Billy Jack Scarbrough



1934-2019



Perkinston



Billy Jack Scarbrough, 84, of Perkinston died at his home on March 14, 2019. He was a member of Sunflower Baptist Church for 59 years where he served as Deacon. He led a group of retirees that were responsible for building the current Sanctuary. Survivors include his wife, Wyvona B. Scarbrough of 62 years, Perkinston; his son Brian P. Scarbrough, Perkinston; his sister, Frances Quist, of Springhill, Florida and several nieces and nephews.



Mr. Scarbrough was proceeded in death by his parents Peter and Mary Nobles Scarbrough of Saucier; four brothers, A. W., James, Leo, and Lloyd Scarbrough. Seven sisters, Avis Parette, Beatrice Patton, Ruby Fore, Earline Fore, Hazel Cooper, Vertie Lee Saucier, and Bessie Gartman.



He attended Perkinston AHS, Perkinston Junior College, and Mississippi State University receiving Bachelor of Science, Masters of Education degrees and completing additional post graduate hours.



He served in the United States Army for three years during the Korean War and was stationed in Virginia and Germany.



Mr. Scarbrough was employed by Perkinston Grammer School as a teacher and basketball coach. He was a mathematics teacher at Perkinston AHS. He was a mathematics instructor at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC), Perkinston. He was Dean of Vocational Technical Education at the Perkinston Campus until he retired in 1986. He was a Boy Scout Leader and worked one summer at Camp Tiak.



He and his wife, Wyvona, own Custom Woodwork by Billy Jack. He supplied core mounting sticks for Dendrology studies to Universities and U. S. Government agencies all over the U. S. and Canada. He built furniture that was donated to Sunflower Baptist Church for the pastor's office, PA system cabinet and other cabinets for the church.



His hobbies including quail hunting, fishing, and woodworking.



After reading the following quote from one of Norman Vincent Peale's books he made this his motto for living.



I believe that I am always divinely guided.



I believe that I will always take the right turn in the road.



I believe that God will make a way where there is no way.



He told his family the blessing of his lengthy illness was that he had become closer to God and prayed continuously for his wife, son and his health.



Service will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Sunflower Baptist Church in McHenry. Visitation will be 12:30 P.M. until service at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be at Sunflower Baptist Church Cemetery.



Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins, MS is handling these arrangements.