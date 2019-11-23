|
|
Billy Eugene Oaks
1931-2019
Ocean Springs, MS
Billy Eugene Oaks passed away on November 22, 2019 at his home in Ocean Springs, MS. He was born on January 17, 1931 in Shelby, NC.
He was preceded in death by his parents Worth and Eva Mae Oaks and brother Donald Douglas Oaks of Shelby, NC.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Jacqueline (Jackie) Brewer Oaks; daughter Glenda Michelle (Randy) McMaster of St. John, FL; son Billy Michael (Lillie) Oaks of Gautier, MS; Grandsons Brandon Joseph (Amanda) Oaks of Ocean Springs, MS; Brandon Anthony (Missy) McMaster of Callahan, FL; Great-Grandchildren Alyssa, Braydon, Alexandria Oaks of Ocean Springs, MS; Lucas O'Neil McMaster of Callahan, FL; Sister Martha Frances Mooney of Lantana, FL; Sister-In-Law Mellonee Kingsley of Biloxi, MS; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and his faithful four legged companion Trixie.
Bill and Jackie met while he was stationed at the Coast Guard Loran Station in Biloxi, MS. Bill married the love of his life on July 18, 1956. Bill served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 22 years. He and Jackie traveled to numerous states and two foreign countries. Bill served in Vietnam and was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V for Meritorious Combat Duty. He retired in 1970 and settled in Ocean Springs. He was employed at Kennedy Engine Company for many years and was then part owner of Auto Truck and Trailer Parts in Gautier. In 1990 he and Jackie opened their parts store on Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS – Point Cadet Parts Center.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He had a heart of gold and was so proud of his daughter, son, and grandsons. His great-grandchildren were the light and joy of his senior years.
He enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb to be envied and could take any seed or plant and turn them into something beautiful throughout his days. Bill will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Paul Pavlov and Dr. Eva Magiros who always took such good care of Bill and thanks to all the staff at SAAD Hospice for their loving care.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Park.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019