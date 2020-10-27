1/1
Billy Wright
Billy J. Wright

10/8/1975 - 10/20/2020

D'Iberville, MS

Billy J. Wright, 45, was born in Mobile, AL on October 8, 1975. His family moved to Wiggins, MS in 1989. Billy graduated from Stone County High School in 1994. Shortly after high school, he completed the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) as a Certified Welder. A few years later, he decided to follow his true passion and returned to MGCCC to graduate with a Certificate in Culinary Arts.

Most of Billy's career as a chef was spent working at Island View Casino as Room Chef of Carter Green Steakhouse. He successfully competed in several cooking competitions winning many awards and medals. Billy also enjoyed skateboarding and became a master of Krav Maga. He had a great love for his family. Billy Wright passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Joanne East and Jennings and Floyce Parker.

Billy is survived by his wife, Stephanie Wright (Ratliff); his children, Kaley King (Tyler), Ethan, Kristin, and Grayson Wright; his parents, Doug and Martha Wright; his sister, Angela Breland (George); grandparents, Steve and Anette Lansing; several nieces and nephews; and life-long best friend and brother, Chris Smith (Brandy).

Billy surrendered his life to Christ on his 45th birthday. He was truly loved and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

An intimate family memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
