Blake Welton Brumfield
1994 - 2020
Brumfield, Blake Welton

January 7, 1994 - September 9, 2020

Independence

Blake Welton Brumfield passed away on September 9, 2020. He is survived by his parents Greg and Karen Brumfield; his grandmother Evelyn Magee; his sisters Lindsey Jo Vasquez (Robert), Chelsea Brumfield Baugh, and Ashley Knapp (Kyle); and his beloved niece and nephews Kelton Baugh, Leeke Vasquez, Ava Lynn Baugh, Jack Knapp, and James Hayes Knapp. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jackie and Welton Brumfield, John Boehm, and Leeke Magee. Blake was born on January 7, 1994 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. He later moved to Louisiana with his family and attended Mandeville High School, his mother's alma mater. Blake loved the outdoors and spent his time in the rivers and woods of southeast Louisiana. After spending time working with his siblings in the hospitality business, Blake began working in the marine industry. He fell in love with being on the water, watching the sun rise on the riverbanks and listening to the quiet rush of the current in the evening time. Although the work was hard, Blake found a special peace on the river. Blake was always generous and kind. He shared his helping hands and warm heart with all who knew him, but most especially with his family. He is gone too soon, and the world is a little smaller without him. Blake's gentle spirit will be deeply missed. "Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine." Isaiah 43:1 Blake's Memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Amite on Tuesday, September 15th visitation at 1PM, service at 2PM with interment to follow at Amite Memorial Gardens. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.


Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 PM
SEP
15
Service
02:00 PM
the First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
Greg, I'm so sorry for your loss. Just know that you and your family are in my prayers.
Caroline Battles
Caroline Battles
Friend
September 11, 2020
Prayers of love
Gerald. Judy Hyde. Reborn
September 11, 2020
Gregory Welton-Karen and Girls-MY LOVE AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU ALL ❤✝❤✝❤✝ Cindi Morgan Blades-Montpelier,La.
Friend
September 11, 2020
Oh Lindsey I am so sorry for the loss of your sweet brother. I remember him being such a kind and gentle boy. He is my daughters age and there are no words for the loss of someone so young. I will pray for you and your family.
September 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all! Love
Bill Dobson and family
Friend
September 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Susan fox Sullivan
Friend
September 11, 2020
So very sorry for the family’s loss will keep all of you in prayer Love y’all your work family is praying for you and the family as well much love Lindsey
Kimberly Johnson
Friend
September 11, 2020
Greg and Karen, So sorry for the great loss of your Blake. Larry and I know there is very little others can do to alleviate the hurt and emptiness you feel at this time. We want you to know you and your family are I our thoughts and prayers. We haven’t gotten out in the last few months so want be at the church Tues. Hugs. Love ya’ll! Anagene
Anagene Mobley
September 11, 2020
Greg, Karen, Lindsey Jo, Chelsea, Ashley, Gretchen, nieces, nephews and extended family...It is with heavy hearts we extend our deepest sadness in the passing of Blake. The picture posted is a wonderful tribute as are your written words of him. He was one of the kindest and most polite of young men. The last time either of us saw Blake was at Ashley's wedding. He came right over to greet us at the reception and we had no idea it would be our last conversation with him. Please know our prayers are with you all in certainly your toughest moments in life.
Glenda/Alan Sharkey
Friend
September 11, 2020
We are devastated to learn of the loss of Blake. Please know our thoughts, our hearts, and our prayers are with y’all through this very difficult time and always. We love y’all. Scott and Scott
Scott Williams
Friend
September 11, 2020
Greg & Karen,

Glenn & I are so deeply saddened with the news of Blake's death. Please know that you all will be in our thoughts & prayers in the days, & weeks ahead. May God comfort each of you at this sad time.

Love ya'll
Lana Hutchinson
Friend
