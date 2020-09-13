Greg, Karen, Lindsey Jo, Chelsea, Ashley, Gretchen, nieces, nephews and extended family...It is with heavy hearts we extend our deepest sadness in the passing of Blake. The picture posted is a wonderful tribute as are your written words of him. He was one of the kindest and most polite of young men. The last time either of us saw Blake was at Ashley's wedding. He came right over to greet us at the reception and we had no idea it would be our last conversation with him. Please know our prayers are with you all in certainly your toughest moments in life.

Glenda/Alan Sharkey

Friend