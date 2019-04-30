The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Bobbi Lee Watts

Bobbi Lee Watts Obituary
Bobbi Lee Watts

1972-2019

Gulfport

Bobbi Lee Watts, 46, passed away Saturday April 27th 2019. Bobbi was born September 5th, 1972, to Rebecca Lee Snider in Xenia, Ohio.

Graduated from Riverdale High School in 1990. In high school she participated in choir, band, Soundsations, and was co-editor of 1990 Talon yearbook. She was selected in 1989 to be a part of the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir and toured Europe with this choir. Graduated with a degree in Paralegal/ Word Processing, at University of Northwestern Ohio in 1992. She was a member of The American Legion Auxiliary, Beta Sigma Phi International, and First Presbyterian Church in Forest Ohio. She was an active member of the church's youth group and adult choir. After college she worked as a paralegal in Dayton, Ohio. She would move on to become a teacher at CCS and CLCA in South Mississippi driven by her love for helping children learn. She spent her time participating in many groups such as Family Support group for NMCB1, being a Troup Leader for her daughter's Daisy and Brownie Troup, and attended all of her daughter's plays and soccer games. She was an avid Ohio State fan.

She is survived by her husband Chris Watts, whom she married July 2, 1994; her daughter, Becca Lee Watts; mother, Rebecca Lee Snider and mother-in-law, Trixie Watts. Also, her fur children, Woody Lee Watts and Scarlett Gray Watts.

She was preceded in death by maternal Grandparents Dorothy and Lee Jay Snider and father-in-law Norman Watts.

In lieu of flower memorials please make memorial donations to The , at P.O. box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Or The First Presbyterian Church of Forest, 211 East Lima Street Forest, OH 45843.

The funeral service will be at 5pm Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, 15th Street Gulfport, where friends may visit beginning at 3:30pm. Interment will be in Hueston Cemetery in Forest, Ohio. View and sign register book at www.bradford-o'keefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
