Bobbie Brooks
Bobbie Sue (Tynes) Brooks

Slidell, Louisiana

Bobbie Sue (Tynes) Brooks, age 90, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at her home in Slidell, Louisiana. She was a native of Sandy Hook, Mississippi. Bobbie was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years W.J. Brooks, her parents Cornelia Slade Tynes and Garvin Tynes, and her siblings Dan, Segie, Leona, Tea, Elmer, and Albert. She is survived by her daughter Gloria Roughton and her husband Albert; son Randall and his wife Lynn; four grandchildren Michelle Roughton, Melissa Roughton, Jaime Sciambra and her husband Troy, and Valerie Brooks; five great-grandchildren Harlan Cohen, Kaytlin Sciambra, Anthony Sciambra , Nathaniel Sciambra, and Alexander Sciambra; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Bobbie was a beautician and also worked along side her husband in the jewelry business. She was actively involved with the Order of the Eastern Star, for over fifty years, where she served in multiple capacities including Worthy Grand Matron for the state of Mississippi (1980-1981). The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Scarlett, McKenna, Ann, and Brenda of Canon Hospice for taking such good care of our beloved Nanny. A visitation will be held for family and friends at Audubon Funeral Home located at 61101 Highway 11 in Slidell, Louisiana on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Visitation begins at 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no graveside services. She will be laid to rest at the Biloxi National Cemetery, where we will also lay to rest her beloved husband W.J. Brooks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Our Lady of Lourdes Prayer Shawl Ministry, where she spent every Thursday morning crocheting shawls for those in need. Donations can be sent to 3547 Walter Drive, Slidell, LA 70458. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com


Published in The Sun Herald on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
11:00 AM
Audubon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
MAY
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Audubon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Audubon Funeral Home and Cremation Services
61101 Highway 11
Slidell, LA 70460
985-645-0600
