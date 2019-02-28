Bobby Howell Goolsby



1941 - 2019



Biloxi



Bobby H. Goolsby, 77, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at his home in Biloxi, MS.



Bob was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Sue Howell and James Barnett; his father, Bobby Kipling Goolsby; his brother, James Earl Goolsby; and his half sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ellen and Randy Robbins.



A lifelong Mississippi State fan, Bob graduated from the university in 1960. After a year in Parker, Arizona, he settled into various coaching and teaching roles in Edinburg & Carthage, Mississippi. Bob & Merril were married in 1967. A few years later, Bob got in touch with his own high school football coach, Frank Sabbatini, who helped him find a coaching role within the Biloxi Public School system.



The next thirty years were spent devoted to the students and staff at Biloxi Public Schools. Bob eventually transitioned to a new role that would turn him into one of the most recognized (and dreaded) administrators at Biloxi High School. Late for class? Go see Coach Goolsby. Absent yesterday? Go see Coach Goolsby. He quickly became known for his "Goolsby-isms", as he dispensed justice, along with mercy and grace. That being said, if any Biloxi High Alumni plan on attending the memorial service, best not be late.



Bob was also a fishing and daylily enthusiast. The latter hobby brought about memberships in multiple daylily and horticultural societies. Also, Bob has the great distinction of having two daylilies named after him: Coach G and The Great Goolsby. He was a charter member of Parkway Baptist Church of Biloxi, where he was a greeter and a Sunday school teacher. Bob stood very strong in his faith and had no doubt of his final destination.



Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Merril Massey Goolsby; his three children; daughter Leslie Harrison (Chuck) of Biloxi, son Daniel Goolsby (Tanya) of Biloxi, and daughter Rebekah Goolsby (Sean Armstrong) of Austin, TX; brother, Joseph Goolsby (Candy) of Flora, MS, widow of James E. Goolsby, Sandy of Carthage, MS, and half brother, Michael Goolsby (Cathy) of Shiloh, MS. He is also survived by his three grandchildren: Taylor, Kaylie, and Ethan and numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Parkway Baptist Church in Biloxi. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 am. Graveside service will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, at New Prospect Baptist Church in Carthage, MS at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Building Fund at Parkway Baptist Church, 16372 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi, MS, 39532.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi is serving the family.



An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019