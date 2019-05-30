Mr. Bobby McGaughey



Aug. 16, 1975 - May 26, 2019



Gulfport



Mr. Bobby McGaughey, 43 , of Gulfport, Mississippi departed this life, Sunday, May 26, 2019. Mr. McGaughey lived on the Mississippi Gulf Coast for more than 20 years. He was a graduate of Gulfport High School and was employed at the Naval Construction Battalion.



Bobby is remembered as a caring and fun loving young man. He was a, "people person". He loved everyone and those who were blessed to know him loved him as well. He considered those who he met and had a relationship with to be family. Bobby also enjoyed playing roulette at the local casinos.



He was a hard worker and took pride in knowing that what he had was a result of his hard work. Bobby was very dependable, dedicated to his job and was often recognized by receiving awards for his exceptional performance . There aren't very many people, like Bobby, that come along in life. His family garners comfort in knowing that they were blessed to have such an amazing person to be part of their lives. Bobby will be missed dearly.



He is proceeded in death by both parents, Mr. James McGaughey and Mrs. Annie Lee Thornton McGaughey; three brothers, Timothy McGaughey, Charles McGaughey, Willie James McGaughey; and two sisters Lillian Mae Williams, Ileane McGaughey.



He leaves to cherish his loving memory, two brothers, Clifford McGaughey, Bruce McGaughey both of Gulfport, Mississippi and a host of family members friends, co-workers, classmates and people who loved him dearly.



Funeral: 11:00AM, Monday June 3, 2019; Lockett Williams Mortuary, Inc.'s George and Lillian Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 10:00 AM. Interment: Phine Ridge Gardens City of Gulfport. ONLIE REGISTRY: WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM Published in The Sun Herald from May 30 to June 2, 2019