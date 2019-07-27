The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Bobby Penton Sr.


1941 - 2019
Bobby Penton Sr. Obituary
Bobby Joe Penton, Sr.

1941 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Bobby Joe Penton, Sr., 77, of Biloxi, MS passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Gulfport.

Mr. Penton was born in Biloxi, MS on December 28, 1941. He was a high school graduate and employed in the seafood industry. Mr. Penton enjoyed riding his tractor, dancing, singing, riding his dog around in his truck and especially taking care of his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Bernice Penton; his son, Bobby Joe Penton, Jr.; and his siblings, Geraldine Alexander and Felix Wilson.

Mr. Penton's survivors include his wife, JoAnn Penton; his children, Kim (Rev. Joe) Reynolds and Sharon (Dalton) Parker; his sister, Catherine (Ray) Williams; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and his pet dogs, Annie Lou, Blue and Dee Dee.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 with funeral services at 10:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019, where friends may visit from 9:00 am until service time, all at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Coalville Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Penton home immediately following the interment.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 27, 2019
