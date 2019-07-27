|
|
Bobby Joe Penton, Sr.
1941 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Bobby Joe Penton, Sr., 77, of Biloxi, MS passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Gulfport.
Mr. Penton was born in Biloxi, MS on December 28, 1941. He was a high school graduate and employed in the seafood industry. Mr. Penton enjoyed riding his tractor, dancing, singing, riding his dog around in his truck and especially taking care of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Bernice Penton; his son, Bobby Joe Penton, Jr.; and his siblings, Geraldine Alexander and Felix Wilson.
Mr. Penton's survivors include his wife, JoAnn Penton; his children, Kim (Rev. Joe) Reynolds and Sharon (Dalton) Parker; his sister, Catherine (Ray) Williams; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and his pet dogs, Annie Lou, Blue and Dee Dee.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 with funeral services at 10:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019, where friends may visit from 9:00 am until service time, all at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Coalville Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Penton home immediately following the interment.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 27, 2019