Dr. Bobby Charles Perry
Sept. 22, 1934 - Sept. 15, 2019
Vancleave, MS
Dr. Bobby Charles Perry, 84, departed for Life Eternal on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
He was born on September 22, 1934, in Fruithurst, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emerson Larkin and Lola Hogan Perry; two brothers, O.E. Perry and Huey Perry; a sister, Robbie Perry Triggs; and a brother-in-law, Gene A. Triggs.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Sue Minton Perry; his sons, Dr. C. Stephen Perry (Marie) of Greeneville, Tennessee and Dayn Perry (Mary) of Chicago, Illinois; his daughter Cathy Perry Bloomfield (Jim) of Vancleave, Mississippi; grandchildren Kimberly Perry, Reid Perry, Neil Perry, Wyatt Perry, Ashlynn Bloomfield Crum (Edward), Ann-Carter Bloomfield Tate (Garon), and Hunter Bloomfield; and great-grandchildren Sawyer Crum and Jane-Kennedy Crum. He is also survived by his brothers, Jerry M. Perry (Pam) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dr. Randall H. Perry (Debbie) of Waco, Texas; sisters-in-law Donna Perry and Ann Perry, brother-in-law Paul Minton (Phronsie), and numerous nieces and nephews.
At age 21, he began his first pastorate at Signal Mountain, Tennessee, followed by pastorates at Second Baptist Church of Rockmart, GA, Calvary Baptist Church of West Point, MS, and First Baptist Church of Moss Point, MS, before beginning his tenure as Executive Director of Missions for the Gulf Coast Baptist Association of Gulfport, Mississippi, where he served from December 1, 1980 until his retirement on December 31, 2000.
He earned his B.A. degree at William Carey College, his Masters of Theology at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and he received his Doctor of Divinity from William Carey College.
He served as trustee of the Baptist Sunday School Board of the Southern Baptist Convention from 1973-81 and also served three terms as a trustee of William Carey College. Additionally, he served as president of the William Carey College Alumni Association and served in advisory roles for the Baptist Sunday School Board and the Southern Baptist Convention. As the first vice-president of the Mississippi Baptist Convention, he delivered the sermon, "Will We Wander in the Wilderness or Possess the Land?" based on Numbers 13-14 on November 15, 1988 at the First Baptist Church of Jackson, Mississippi. He was the leader of the Gulf Coast Baptist Builders and the Volunteers in Missions organizations.
Bobby enjoyed golfing, woodworking, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and Alabama football. On November 14, 1980 Bobby performed his last football broadcast play-by-play for Moss Point High School as "The Voice of the Tigers." His favorite hymn was "How Great Thou Art." His favorite Bible verse was, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." - Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV)
The family expresses sincere gratitude to all our family and friends who have walked this journey with us. We also offer our deepest thanks to Dr. Tom Stevens, Tonya, Crystal, Dr. Varner, Julie, Carrie, and St. Joseph's Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bobby C. Perry Associational Missions Offering, used to support mission work on the Gulf Coast, or the .
Visitation will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Gulfport, MS from 12:30 PM - 2:30 PM with a service to celebrate his life at 2:30 PM. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery, Vancleave, MS.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Escatawpa/Moss Point, MS is in charge of arrangements. You may view and sign the online register book for Dr. Bobby Charles Perry at www.heritagefuneralhome.us
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 19, 2019