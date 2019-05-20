Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Gulfport, MS
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Gulfport, MS
Bobby Ray Parker Obituary
Bobby Ray Parker

1930 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Bobby Ray Parker was born in Hicks, Texas on June 16, 1930 to Robert Lee Parker and Ovella Parker of Rocksdale, TX.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Vera Parker; three sons, Daryl Parker (Patricia), Steven Parker, and Dwayne Parker (Michelle); 6 grandchildren, Courtney Wilson, Jennifer Hunter, Erin Carona, Alicia Powell, David Parker, and Claire Parker; 5 great-grandchildren, Cole and Grant Hunter, Cooper and Hailey Powell, and L.B. Wilson, IV; 1 sister, Glenda (Tim) Guthrey.

Bobby entered the Air Force at the age of seventeen and served our country for 24 years during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He served tours in Germany, North Africa, Taiwan, and Vietnam. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he continued to work at Keesler Air Force Base for the next 15 years.

Bobby lived in Gulfport for the past 50 years. He was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 45 years. He served in every office of the church including a member of the Sept. Club as trip coordinator, the Methodist Men's Club, and Men's Bible Class. He oversaw the renovation of Trinity's sanctuary and served as head usher for 20 years. He served at the Seaman Center for 5 years. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Feed My Sheep and he even coached little league for 10 years.

The love of his life, apart from his beautiful bride, was his 40 acre farm in Vancleave where he spent his retirement raising cattle, tending his garden, and guiding his family. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 10 am – 12 noon at Trinity United Methodist Church, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 12 noon in the sanctuary. Entombment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed or condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 20, 2019
