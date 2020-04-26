|
|
Bobbye Nell (Ward) Lee
Mobile, AL
Mrs. Bobbye Nell (Ward) Lee, 83, passed away peacefully into eternal life on April 2, 2020 in Mobile, AL., with her family by her side. She was born in Louisville, MS on August 14, 1936 to Robert John Ward and Fannie Maude (Ellis) Ward.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert John Ward and Fannie Maude (Ellis) Ward, brother James Ellis Ward, husbands Gilbert Dale Lee and Willis Milton Patterson, daughter Melissa Renee Scott and her husband Bennett Scott. She is survived by her son John Patterson and his wife JoAnn, sister Dale Cannon (Jamie), grandchildren Justin (Amy), Jarred (Candice), Jordan (Emily), Julianne, Brittany (Larry Swain) and Jonathan "JC", eight great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Her family was her treasure and the most important thing to her. She deeply loved her family especially her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and they all loved their "Mawmaw".
Due to the current social distancing restrictions a celebration of life will be held at Canton Cemetery in Canton, MS at a later date and time when family will be able to gather and celebrate.
She will be missed so much.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020