Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
Long Beach, MS
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
Long Beach, MS
Boe Collins Obituary
C.E. "Boe" Collins, Jr.

1966 ~ 2019

Long Beach

C.E. "Boe" Collins, Jr., age 53, of Long Beach, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 25, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold D. Barnes, Clyde L. and Norma Jean Collins, Audrey Tripp, and Rita Salloum; a great-grandmother, Ona Mae Lassere.

Survivors include his parents, Penny (JD) Tripp and Eddie (Susan) Collins; his siblings, Christy (David) Peterson, Tim (Stacie) Tripp, Amy (Louis) Elias, Amy (David) Lee, and Mickey Anderson; his grandmother, Virginia Barnes; nieces and nephews, Faith Peterson, Sam Lee, Molly Lee, Lala Lee, J.T. Tripp, Guice Tripp, Tripp Elias, and Tucker Elias; and his best bud, Sean Milner; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Boe was a lifelong resident of Long Beach and was a 1988 graduate of Harrison County School for Exceptional Children. Boe excelled in the Special Olympics and won numerous Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals in several different events. Boe was an avid Long Beach Bearcat fan and was always attending events with his nieces and nephews. "If the lights were on, Boe was there." He was well known in Long Beach and was considered as the "Public Relations Expert" for the City of Long Beach.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm at the First United Methodist Church, Long Beach. The funeral service will be at 12:30 pm in the church. Interment will be in Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Special Needs Organization, 2917 Holden Drive, Vancleave, MS 39565 or Gulf Coast Down Syndrome Society, P.O. Box 654, Gautier, 39533.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
