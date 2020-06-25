Bonnie Boyd
Bonnie L. Boyd

1936 ~ 2020

Long Beach

Bonnie L. Boyd, age 84, from Long Beach, MS, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Mrs. Boyd was a long-time resident of Long Beach. She was a native of Morgantown, MS. She was a member of the Church of God in Gulfport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene D. Boyd; her sons, Ronald Boyd and Chester Boyd; her parents, Sid and Ruby Morgan; her brother, Tom Morgan; and her sister, Elma Lee Dunaway.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Boyd of Roswell, GA; her son, David Boyd of Long Beach; her grandchildren, Norman Boyd, Cory Vedder, Sarah Venvenezia, Jeni McGee, Amy Allen, Brandon Boyd, Brian Boyd, Matt Boyd and Raven Strickland; and her 18 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 26th at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Out of respect for the current pandemic's social distancing and reduced gathering guidelines, attendance is limited to 50 people and masks are required. Interment will take place at Finley Cemetery.

The online guestbook may be signed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
