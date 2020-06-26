Bonnie Boyd
Bonnie L. Boyd

Long Beach

age 84, died June 23, 2020. Visitation, 1-2pm, Friday, June 26, Funeral Service, 2pm at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd., Long Beach. Burial at Finley Cemetery. Full obit at www.riemannfamily.com


Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Im very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for the family during this difficult time.
William Spradley
Friend
June 25, 2020
Treasured Tribute Wreath
June 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with you; Roger, Lynn, Susan & Marlene
Lynn Bettencourt
Friend
June 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
