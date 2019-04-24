Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
Bonnie Compton Obituary
Bonnie Jean Compton

1933-2019

Gulfport

Bonnie Jean Compton, age 85 of Gulfport, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George E. and Georgia Eldridge Pollock; her husband, Curtis M. Compton; and her siblings, Claude E. Pollock, Elizabeth Pollock, InaMae Pollock, and Ruth Hale.

She is survived by her children, Michael C. Compton (Gina), Curtis M. Compton, Jr. (Deborah), Raymond C. Compton (Jill), and Karen D. Dennis; her sister, Mabel Smith; her grandchildren, Kari Bond, Lynsi Searcy, Curtis M. Compton, III, Lea D. Compton, Matthew Compton, Christina Preston, Brandon M. Dennis, Gabriel M. Dennis; and her great grandchildren, Asher and Ryder Bond, Rachel Switzer, Blakeleigh Elizabeth Compton, Adelynne Jean Compton, Palmer Jewel Preston, Lala Harper Preston, and Mikah Searcy.

Bonnie was a member of The Eastern Star and Burton Memorial United Methodist Church, Gulfport.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Bonnie loved baseball and golf.

Memorial contributions may be made to at .

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, with a visitation for family and friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gulfport.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
