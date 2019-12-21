|
|
Bonnie Edwards
October 23, 1931 - December 13, 2019
Gulfport
Bonnie Edwards, 88, died peacefully at the home of her son in Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Bonnie's four children enjoyed her as a stay-at-home mother for many years before she successfully served as the Executive Director of the Magnolia Chapter of the March of Dimes beginning in 1980. She also served in official and volunteer capacities for the Harrison County Republican Party for many years and as a volunteer at St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mike Edwards, and is survived by her children, Scott (Carol) Edwards, Beth King (Bob Layton) and David (Anita) Edwards. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and (delightfully) more great grandchildren than we can count!
Bonnie enjoyed a good political debate, a good glass of wine, a good Braves or Saints game, and especially cherished the times when her physically dispersed family was together. She will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be at 10:00am on Saturday, January 18, 2020, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00am at St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport.
Published in The Sun Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019