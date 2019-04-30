|
Bonnie Fern Gros
1942 ~ 2019
Ocean Springs
Mrs. Bonnie Fern Gros, age 76, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Mrs. Gros was born on July 12, 1942, in San Diego, California, to Bert and Margie Vanderheyden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur J. Gros Sr, parents, and siblings, Virginia McElroy and Lynn Vanderheyden.
Survivors include her children, Arthur (Sherry) Gros Jr, Paul (Leslie) Gros, Kenny(CindyLou) Gros and Tommy Gros, sibling, Dolly McPherren, grandchildren, Abagail Mullikin, Kenny Gros Jr, Tom Gros, Nichole Rutledge, Kira Gros, Kyle Gros and Leonard Gros and great-grandchildren, Drake, Cindylou, Grant, Henry, Kenny III, Avery, Audrey, Durzo, Wesley, Brandon and Conner.
Visitation will be on Saturday, May 4, from 10am until 11am, with an 11am chapel service, followed by a gathering of family and friends, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 1pm in Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019