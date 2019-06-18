Home

Bonnie Huckabay Obituary
Bonnie S. Huckabay

1940 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Bonnie S. Huckabay, age 78, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospice in Gulfport.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Huckabay; her parents, Clairborne Henry Carter and Virginia Belle Carter; her brother, Bubba Carter; her sister, Jenny-Lynn Males; and her great-granddaughter, Mckaylah Huckabay.

She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her three children, Becky Jackson, Donald (Melissa) Huckabay and Clay Huckabay; her 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and other beloved relatives.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20th at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.

The online obituary may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 18, 2019
