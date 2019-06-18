|
|
Bonnie S. Huckabay
1940 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Bonnie S. Huckabay, age 78, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospice in Gulfport.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Huckabay; her parents, Clairborne Henry Carter and Virginia Belle Carter; her brother, Bubba Carter; her sister, Jenny-Lynn Males; and her great-granddaughter, Mckaylah Huckabay.
She leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her three children, Becky Jackson, Donald (Melissa) Huckabay and Clay Huckabay; her 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and other beloved relatives.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20th at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd., Gulfport. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 18, 2019