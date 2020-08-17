1/1
Bonnie Magallanes
Bonnie Diaz Magallanes

1927 ~ 2020

D'Iberville

Bonnie Diaz Magallanes passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:44 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family. She was 93 years young and, other than a stroke in November 2019, she enjoyed great health and took no medications. She was born in Biloxi to George Diaz Sr and Thelma Gable Diaz who preceded her in death along with her brother George Diaz Jr, sister Patricia Pluff and brother-in-law "Bootsie" Pluff. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond D. Magallanes Sr, son Don, daughter Terrie, and granddaughter Bonnie Leigh.

She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Hardy) Jones, grandsons Ray (Heather) Magallanes, Jordan (Linnie) Walters, Kenny (Megan) Billings, Tyler Smith, and Chase Huson. Granddaughters are Leigh Ann Greer, Katie Lang, Shalom (Newman) Deshotel, and Lexie (Nathan) Needle. The Lord also blessed her and Ray with 17 great-grands and 2 great-greats. Also, many nieces and nephews she loves dearly and her and Ray's best friend, Carl Miles.

She grew up on Back Bay Biloxi and enjoyed crabbing on the pier next to Diaz grocery store. A picture now hangs in the crabbing exhibit at the Seafood Museum of her crabbing on that pier. A larger version hung in the Chamber of Commerce for many years. She met Ray, the love of her life, at Keesler AFB at a dance, married and traveled the world with him in the Army for 23 yrs. She was a full-time mother and wife but worked in the family businesses, the Super Slide and the Catch of the Day Restaurant. She enjoyed Boomtown Casino where she visited with "old Biloxi" friends. She loved Biloxi and was a true Southern Belle. She was a woman of great faith who loved the Lord, her family and friends. She also had a special love for her cousins. We counted close to 60 first cousins recently.

We will miss her twinkling blue eyes, her wisdom, straight forwardness, wry sense of humor and friendship but we rejoice in Gods sure promise of eternal life for those who love Him for "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord" 2 Cor 5:8.

Funeral Services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Friends may visit from 12:00 pm until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
