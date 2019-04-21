Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Bonnie Simmons Obituary
Bonnie Bosarge Simmons

1943-2019

D'Iberville

Bonnie Bosarge Simmons, age 75, of D'Iberville, went on to her heavenly home on April 18, 2019.

Her life was devoted to God and her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, A.P. and Hazel Bosarge; son, Keith "Randy" Simmons; infant daughter, Vicky; sisters, Montie B. Malone and Connie B .Simmons; and her brother, Raudy Bosarge.

She is survived by her children, Gene Simmons, Becky Dear, Don Simmons, Debbie Ingram, and Bobby Simmons (Tamara); siblings, Alfred (Linda) Bosarge, , Frances (Ron) Scott Torries, Albert (Joy) Bosarge, Rex (Janet) Bosarge, Tex Bosarge, Ebbie Bosarge, Denise B. Johnson, and Hazel B. Padgett; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, from 1:00 pm until the funeral service begins at 2:30 pm.

Burial will follow at Walden (Peace) Cemetery, Switzer Ball Park Rd.,in Woolmarket.

Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
