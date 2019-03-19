|
|
Bonnie Jean Toop
1943 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Bonnie Jean Cunningham Toop, age 75, of Gulfport, MS, was welcomed into her heavenly Father's eternal kingdom on March 15, 2019.
Born May 22, 1943, in Mondovi WI, Bonnie graduated from Long Beach High School (MS) in 1961. Her great loves included arts and crafts, gardening, decorating and fashion.
Bonnie's legacy is her humility, strength, love and generosity, and she will always be remembered for her exceptional kindness and her extraordinary spirit of grace.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Harold V. Toop Jr; daughter Laura Christine Toop; father Arthur A. Cunningham; mother Irene Hestekind Cunningham; and sister Susan M. Gates.
Bonnie is survived by her two sons Harold V. Toop III and David K. Toop; eight grandchildren Harold Toop IV, Fawn Toop, Branson Saucier, Dustin Saucier, Addison Toop, Alaya Toop, Isaac Yruegas and Daniel Yruegas; three great-grandchildren; and five siblings Butch Cunningham, Tommy Cunningham, Carol Cunningham, Bob Cunningham and Dale Ulmer.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd. Long Beach. Interment will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 19, 2019