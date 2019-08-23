|
Boyd Powell Sullivan
Jun 13, 1935 - Aug. 17, 2019
Gulfport, MS
End of a Life of Adventure
MSGT Boyd Powell Sullivan, USAF, Retired, 84 years young, was called home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Boyd was born on June 13, 1935, in Ackerman, MS. He graduated from Byram High School in Byram, MS, and ten went on to Hinds Junior College in Jackson, MS, where he graduated with his Associates Degree. Joining the military in 1953, Boyd began his travels around the world. After retirement, he was a resident of Columbus, MS, from 1976-1997, then Ethelsville, AL, from 1997-2014. Since 2014, he lived in Gulfport, MS.
Funeral services will be 3:00 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Ethelsville Baptist Church with Rev. Mel Howton and Rev. Charles Whitney officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
He is survived by his wife, Corinne M. (Kitty) Sullivan, daughters Linda Parker and husband Terry, Brenda Wilson and husband Ray, Cathy Rhodes, and Lisa Shannon and husband Lonnie; 14 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and his brother Jerry L. Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his son D. Russell (Rusty) Sullivan, great granddaughter Willow Rae Harris, and brother D. C. Sullivan.
Boyd was a man of unshakeable faith and conviction and steadfast love for his family. If you saw Boyd and his wife of 63 years, Kitty, you saw them holding hands or looking each other in the eyes and smiling and laughing. His determination to be there for her through sickness and health was a testimony of their love for each other.
Boyd's children were always delighted to hear his opening greeting on the phone, "This is your darling Daddy." At birth, each grandchild was dubbed with one of his infamous nicknames based on their personality/characteristics. His phone calls to family always ended with "I love you" and then his contagious chuckle as he said "Bye-bye." Family will continue to carry these memories in their hearts as they know the specialness they felt from their father and grandfather. He was a faithful friend to those he knew from past or present, always keeping up with their activities, joys and sorrows.
Ever growing closer to Jesus, Boyd wanted everyone to know Him too. Every letter sent out from Boyd would have his handwritten message across the envelope: "IN GOD WE TRUST." His love, respect, and thankfulness for his country came to life in ALL of his great stories of war and travels while in the Air Force.
During his military career, twenty-three years active duty, he was on loan to the CIA for Asian operations for over 18 months of this time. He was an Air Commando in Vietnam and a Master Instructor. Throughout his military career he received the following awards/medals: The Bronze Star Medal, Air Force Presidential Unit Citation (earned 2X), Air Force Outstanding Unit Award (earned 3X), Air Force Good Conduct (earned 5X), Army Good Conduct. National Defense Service Medal,
Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award (earned 5X), Air Force Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon, Air Force Small Arms Expert Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He retired from the United States Air Force in June of 1976 from Keesler Air Force Base.
He was a former president of the Mississippi Postal Union. Prior to that he served as chief steward of the Northeast MS Area Local. In fulfilling this position, coworkers claim it was Boyd's extensive use of vocabulary which aided employees in resolving grievances. He did the same thing in District 2 from Greenville to Columbus for four years. Boyd was most known though for working at the downtown post office in Columbus, MS, with his co-worker Charlie Whitney. They were humorously referred to as The Odd Couple. Each December Boyd had the pleasure of allowing "Santa" to take his place at his window. Boyd retired from the Columbus Post office in November of 1997, yet customers and co-workers continued to inquire about their friend.
Boyd started his Masonic career in 1956. He was a member of Leavell Wood Lodge #626 (Jackson, MS), Freidrich Wilhelm von Steuben Lodge #37 (Germany), Columbus Masonic Lodge #5 (Columbus, MS), Carrollton Masonic Lodge #214 (Carrollton, AL), and Polar Star #154 (Gulfport, MS). Boyd was Past Master at Columbus Masonic Lodge #5. He LOVED Masonry! Boyd received his 60 Year Pin for outstanding Masonic service. Boyd was also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. He belonged to the Valley of Meridian, Orient of MS. His career in the Freemasonry began in 1978. He was a Shriner.
A longtime member of Ethelsville Baptist Church, Boyd said this is where he received his greatest honor - he was chosen as a deacon. He was the men's Sunday School teacher and Brotherhood Director; and you could hear him worship in song every Sunday in the choir. As anyone who knew him knows, there was always a song coming from his lips! He had a happy heart and a song for every moment.
His last thought he wanted to share with everyone - GOD IS TRULY GREAT!
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 23, 2019