Bradford "Buddy" M. Criddle Jr.
10/10/1930 - 04/26/2020
Pascagoula
Bradford "Buddy" Milton Criddle Jr. passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Pascagoula, MS.
Buddy was born on October 10, 1930 to Bradford M. and Mattie Criddle in Greenville, MS. He worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding as a Q. A. Inspector for 32 years before retiring in 1994. He was a longtime, faithful member of Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church and a dedicated volunteer and Thrift Store manager for St Vincent De Paul Society. He enjoyed gardening, beekeeping and grilling. He was a devoted family man and set the standard high for what husband and father should be. He will be deeply missed but we are consoled that he has been reunited with mom and Ellis.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Vivian Ellis Criddle ; a son, Ellis Criddle and a sister, Virginia Criddle Maranto.
He is survived by six children, Bradford M. Criddle III (Twilah) of Finksbug, MD, Mary Catherine Criddle Christopher of Lafayette, LA, Cynthia "Cindy" Criddle of Biloxi, MS, Jeffrey Criddle (Michele) of Kiln, MS, Laura McCool (Richard) of Hurley, MS and David Criddle (Renee) of Pascagoula, MS.; sister, Nollie Ann Stovall of Houston, TX; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Private family graveside service will be Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2PM at Serene Memorial Gardens and can be viewed Live through our Facebook Page. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, James McCool, Jeff Criddle Jr., Andrew Criddle and Noah Criddle.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to St Vincent De Paul Society, 909 Swordfish Street, Pascagoula, MS 39581. Condolences may be expressed at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 29, 2020