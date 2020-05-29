Brandon Box
Brandon Wayne Box

Gulfport

Brandon Wayne Box, age 30, of Gulfport, passed away on May 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport. www.riemannfamily.com


Published in The Sun Herald on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
Bruce,Babs and the rest of the Box family. We are thinking of you at this difficult time. Wishing you the healing power of many beautiful memories. Prayers being sent.

Yvonne Dionne and Family
Yvonne Dionne
Family
May 28, 2020
BRUCE , BABS & THE REST OF BOX FAMILY YOU HAVE BEEN IM MY HEART& PRAYERS SINCE MINUTE I HEARD & ON MY MIND! PLEASE KNOW I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH & PRAY FOR PEACE AN UNDERSTANDING DURING THESE DARK DAYS! YOUR HAVE BEEN MY FAMILY SINCE I CAN REMEMBER & I LOVE YALL VERY MUCH
Lisa R Shoemake
May 27, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers going out to the entire Box family during these difficult time!!
Ricky Hasty
Friend
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
