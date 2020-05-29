Bruce,Babs and the rest of the Box family. We are thinking of you at this difficult time. Wishing you the healing power of many beautiful memories. Prayers being sent.
Yvonne Dionne and Family
Brandon Wayne Box
Gulfport
Brandon Wayne Box, age 30, of Gulfport, passed away on May 25, 2020. Arrangements are pending at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport. www.riemannfamily.com
Gulfport
Published in The Sun Herald on May 29, 2020.