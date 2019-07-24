The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Episcopal Church of the Redeemer
1904 Popps Ferry Rd
Biloxi, MS
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Episcopal Church of the Redeemer
1904 Popps Ferry Rd
Biloxi, MS
Brandon Richard Burchfield


1976 - 2019
Brandon Richard Burchfield, age 42, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Thursday, July 17, 2019 as a passenger in a fatal car accident.

Brandon attended Biloxi Schools and received his GED at Job Corps Center in Batesville, MS where he obtained a certification in welding. While growing up he played Little League baseball and city basketball. He loved all kinds of sports. LSU was his favorite college team. As an adult he enjoyed fishing, playing pool and shooting darts. He was currently employed for Custom Installers out of Missouri and was enroute to a job when the accident occurred.

Brandon was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Arnetta Burchfield and Mary Esther Harris.

He is survived by his daughter, Jali Burchfield; mother and step-father, Nicki and Spencer Jackson; father, Clint Burchfield; grandfather, Marlan Harris; brother, Chad Dicky; sister, Maretta Jeffrey; sisters-in-law; nieces, Julie and Jessica; nephews, Brandon, Jaxson, Jackson, James, Joshua and Joseph; as well as aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and countless friends. He will be remembered as his sister's protector and his brother's best friend.

Family and friends are invited to gather and share his memories at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer at 1904 Popps Ferry Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532 on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, was honored to help serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 24, 2019
