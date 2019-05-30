Braxton Scott Batson



1950-2019



Wiggins



Braxton Scott Batson passed away May 25, 2019 at



Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.



Scott was born in Moultrie, Georgia on February 8, 1950. He was raised in Moultrie, Enterprise, Alabama and Wiggins but his home was always Stone County. Scott graduated from Stone High School and The University of Southern Mississippi and spent his career as a graphic designer. His retirement was spent smoking some of the best foods you'll ever eat, doing construction work and riding countless miles through his beloved family acreage.



Scott was preceded in death by his parents Brax and Ellen Batson. He is survived by two daughters, Emily Batson Overstreet (Kreg), Katie Batson Ratcliff (Billy) and one son, Braxton Chet Batson (Ashley). He is also survived by three sisters, Suellen Batson Morrison (James), Sally Batson Weller



(Steve) and Anne Batson. Scott will be missed by his 7 grandchildren, Anna Katherine Overstreet, Ellen Kavanay Overstreet, Caroline Elizabeth Batson, Mary Grace Batson, Braxton Cade Batson, Jackson Payne Ratcliff and Callie Anne Ratcliff and his nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be at Moore Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 28,2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A graveside service and burial will be held at Thomas Price Memorial Cemetery in Wiggins, MS at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday May 19,2019.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church and designated to their Weekday Education Ministry, a program dear to the Batson family.



Moore Funeral Home – Wiggins is in charge of the



arrangements. You may sign and view the guestbook at



www.moorefuneralservices.com. Published in The Sun Herald on May 30, 2019