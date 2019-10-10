|
Brenda "Dale" Gollott
1942-2019
D'Iberville
Brenda "Dale" Gollott, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Dale was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi and D'Iberville. She was a member of Blessed Seelos Catholic Church. She retired from Mary Mahoney's Irish Pub after 20 years.
Brenda is preceded in death by her companion and best friend, Tony Pitalo, Jr; and her parents, Joseph A. Thompson and Ernestine Stanley Thompson; her granddaughter, Chandley gray; and Canine Companion, Chan.
Survivors include her daughter, Andie (Gerard) Diagle; sons, Gordon Gollott and Marcus (Tiffany Ackerman) Gollott; former husband, Gordon Gollott, Sr.; sisters, Juanita (Jim) Eide and Suzanne (John) Garcia; brother, Joey Thompson, Jr.; 8 grandchildren, Cherish, Chase, Cody, Justin, Alex, Ashlee, Nina, and Ray; and 5 great-grandchildren, Chandler, Grayson, Brodi, Saylor, and Aubrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Blessed Seelos Catholic Church. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 10, 2019