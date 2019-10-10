The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Blessed Seelos Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Seelos Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Gollott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Gollott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Gollott Obituary
Brenda "Dale" Gollott

1942-2019

D'Iberville

Brenda "Dale" Gollott, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Dale was a native and lifelong resident of Biloxi and D'Iberville. She was a member of Blessed Seelos Catholic Church. She retired from Mary Mahoney's Irish Pub after 20 years.

Brenda is preceded in death by her companion and best friend, Tony Pitalo, Jr; and her parents, Joseph A. Thompson and Ernestine Stanley Thompson; her granddaughter, Chandley gray; and Canine Companion, Chan.

Survivors include her daughter, Andie (Gerard) Diagle; sons, Gordon Gollott and Marcus (Tiffany Ackerman) Gollott; former husband, Gordon Gollott, Sr.; sisters, Juanita (Jim) Eide and Suzanne (John) Garcia; brother, Joey Thompson, Jr.; 8 grandchildren, Cherish, Chase, Cody, Justin, Alex, Ashlee, Nina, and Ray; and 5 great-grandchildren, Chandler, Grayson, Brodi, Saylor, and Aubrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Blessed Seelos Catholic Church. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Interment will follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now