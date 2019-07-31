|
Brenda L Hooper, 58
June 9, 1961 - July 28, 2019
Pass Christian
Brenda Lynn Hooper, age 58 departed this life July 28, 2019. She was born June 9, 1961 in Montgomery, AL.
Brenda had a big heart and great love for her family and others, willing to give all she had to help others in need. She was always ready to lend a hand in time of trouble. She lived life to the fullest, but her work ethic was unmatched, loved and admired by her coworkers and customers. She enjoyed cooking and feeding everyone, homemade chili, spaghetti, barbeque were some of her favorites. She leaves us with beautiful memories.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Sims Hooper and Sarah Kathryn Walker.
Brenda is survived by her sisters, Lisa King Hughes Pass Christian, MS, Kathy Clay Montgomery, AL; her daughters, Ashley Cohan Gulfport MS, Stephanie Cohan-Hipple Ocean Springs, MS; two grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Hartwell's Christian Mortuary.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 31, 2019