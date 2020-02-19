|
|
Brenda McDuff Verchinski
July 1, 1940 - February 13, 2020
Commerce
Brenda McDuff Verchinski departed this earth on February 13, 2020 at her home in Commerce. While heaven gained an angel, our hearts are heavy with her passing.
Brenda was born to William Leo Whitfield and Velma Earl Lindsey LaCuesta on July 1, 1940 in Heidelburg, Mississippi. She retired from civil service at Keesler Air Force base and began volunteer work on the Gulf Coast until Hurricane Katrina destroyed her home and brought her to Commerce. She became grandma to all the children on her street.
She married Peter Verchinski on October 19, 1977 and was blessed to share 35 years with him. They enjoyed traveling and serving others. They worked hurricane shelters, blood drives, and other American Red Cross activities. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Brenda is survived by her sisters, Charlotte May (Donnie) and Rita Huth (George) and her brother Rick LaCuesta (Della); daughters, Gina Sullivan of Commerce, Stacy Hardy of Gulfport, and Lisa McClendon of Grapevine; son-in-law, David McClendon; grandchildren, Elizabeth Dixon (Tim), Amanda Devall (Jeffrey), Lindsey Bobo (Mike), Jourdan Sullivan, Shelton Sullivan, Macy Sims, Spencer Sullivan, Chase McClendon and Brendan McClendon; great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Devall, Kamrynn Devall, Breauxly Devall, Isabella Dixon, Brody Dixon and Jax Bobo.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, William "Bob" Whitfield; and son-in-law, Mark Sullivan.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at the chapel of Coker-Mathews Funeral Home with Father Marcus officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandson, Shelton Sullivan, Spencer Sullivan, Chase McClendon and Brendan McClendon. In lieu of flowers donations made be made to .
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 19, 2020